Beetlejuice invades Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights tribute store

ORLANDO, Fla – Just say his name three times and your Halloween nightmares might come true.

Universal Orlando said Friday that it’s expanding its popular Halloween Horror Nights tribute store to include a nod to the ghost with the most, Beetlejuice.

The retro store, located in the New York area of Universal Studios, gives fans of horror nights the opportunity to purchase limited time merchandise, taste delicious treats and take in the some bone-chilling immersive rooms.

Full Screen 1 / 9 Universal Orlando Resort Reveals the Final Two Highly-Themed Rooms of Its Popular Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store – Including an All-New Space Inspired by Pop Culture Legend, Beetlejuice

Guests will come face-to-face with the original 90′s character Beetlejuice, his neon-lit and foam ridden grave, Dante’s inferno room, the afterlife waiting room and the ghostly Maitland couple.

Officials said next door guests can indulge in nearly 20 sweet and savory items including a cherry gummy beating heart, vegan brownie skull, graveyard cakes and Halloween inspired donuts.

Full Screen 1 / 5 Get a taste of horror with an assortment of nearly 20 sweet and savory items, including the Halloween Confetti Cake, Vegan Brownie Skull, the Cherry Gummy Beating Heart and more at Universal Orlando's Tribute Store.

Universal opened the first set of highly-themed rooms to the public in June shortly before the announcement that Halloween Horror Nights was canceled this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Halloween Horror Nights tribute store now open (Universal Orlando)

The tribute store will be open daily during the park’s operating hours.

Guests can also buy Halloween Horror Nights merchandise and make purchases from the comfort of their homes by visiting Universal Orlando’s Online Merchandise Store.