Beetlejuice invades Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights tribute store

ORLANDO, Fla – Just say his name three times and your Halloween nightmares might come true.
Universal Orlando said Friday that it’s expanding its popular Halloween Horror Nights tribute store to include a nod to the ghost with the most, Beetlejuice.
The retro store, located in the New York area of Universal Studios, gives fans of horror nights the opportunity to purchase limited time merchandise, taste delicious treats and take in the some bone-chilling immersive rooms.
Guests will come face-to-face with the original 90′s character Beetlejuice, his neon-lit and foam ridden grave, Dante’s inferno room, the afterlife waiting room and the ghostly Maitland couple.
Officials said next door guests can indulge in nearly 20 sweet and savory items including a cherry gummy beating heart, vegan brownie skull, graveyard cakes and Halloween inspired donuts.
Universal opened the first set of highly-themed rooms to the public in June shortly before the announcement that Halloween Horror Nights was canceled this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The tribute store will be open daily during the park’s operating hours.
Guests can also buy Halloween Horror Nights merchandise and make purchases from the comfort of their homes by visiting Universal Orlando’s Online Merchandise Store.