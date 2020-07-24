CANCELED: Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando won’t be happening this year

Following the theme of 2020 and numerous canceled events, Universal announced Friday that its major tourist attractor Halloween Horror Nights will not be happening this year.

According to a news release, Universal Orlando Resort will be focusing exclusively on operating its theme parks for daytime guests.

“We know this decision will disappoint our fans and guests. We are disappointed, too. But we look forward to creating an amazing event in 2021,” Universal officials said.

This year would have marked Halloween Horror Night’s 30th anniversary.

If you haven’t been we’ll explain what you might have missed.

The event transforms the family friendly theme park into a pulse-pounding maze of spooky shops and haunted houses.

Scareactors prowl through the streets of Universal Studios preying on those who are unsuspecting of a quick fright.

Fans of the event can still purchase merchandise online. To see what’s for sale, click or tap here.

Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay all closed in mid-March to stop the spread of COVID-19. They reopened June 5 but with reduced capacity and social distancing guidelines in place.

Already, Universal has had to temporarily halt construction on its fourth Central Florida theme park: Epic Universe.

Photo: Universal Orlando Resort

Walt Disney World also made the decision to not hold its Halloween celebrations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Disney World was canceled in June.

Disney officials said with stage shows, parades, and fireworks they would not be able to host the events

