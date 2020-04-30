Universal pauses construction on new Epic Universe theme park amid coronavirus pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Comcast CEO and Chairman Brian Roberts announced in a conference call Thursday morning that as the coronavirus pandemic continues to shutter theme parks, Universal Orlando Resort will pause construction on its Epic Universe project.

“We remain very confident that the parks business will generate healthy returns over the long term,” Roberts said during a conference call. “Nonetheless, we’ve decided to pause construction of Orlando’s fourth gate or epic universe at this early stage. While we focus on the immediate challenges that COVID-19 presents, while the final stage of the work continued full force for Super Nintendo World Japan, which is expected to open later this year, and universal Beijing which remains on schedule to open in 2021.”

Universal Orlando was shut down on March 15 to prevent the spread of the novel virus, and has since extended that closure to at least May 31; park officials initially planned to only close the park through the end of March.

Update from Universal Orlando Resort pic.twitter.com/Usrhi57dZD — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) March 13, 2020

In October, Comcast officials said the new park could open as soon as 2023 and was slated to create over 14,000 permanent new jobs, which would include a base pay rate of $15 an hour.

It is now unclear when construction on the new theme park may resume and how that will affect its opening date.

“At this point, all of our theme parks are closed, and we do not know when they will reopen to help you understand the impact of park closures,” Roberts said. "For the parks to remain close the entirety of the second quarter, we would expect to incur and even a loss of parks of roughly $500 million in the quarter, the parks team is bouncing near term financial discipline, with maximizing the long term value of this business. "