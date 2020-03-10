Get the latest coronavirus news delivered to you. Here’s how

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 and ClickOrlando.com have been inundated with questions about the coronavirus, a virus that started in China and has spread across the world, including into Central Florida.

Due to the developing nature of the story, we’ve created a Coronavirus Briefing newsletter that can be sent directly to your email inbox.

To subscribe, simply enter your email address on this page and click “continue.” Next, scroll to the bottom of the page and check the box next to “Coronavirus Briefing.” You can also sign up for other newsletters, too, by checking the boxes next to each offering.

For the foreseeable future, the Coronavirus Briefing will be sent daily at 3 p.m.