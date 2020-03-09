Floridians should self-isolate after any international travel, health officials say

The Florida Department of Health is now telling anyone who has traveled internationally, to any location, to self-isolate for at least 14 days upon their return to the U.S., according to a news release sent Monday.

The same news release from the DOH is also advising anyone who traveled on a river cruise on the Nile River in Egypt in February 2020 to self-quarantine as well, saying several passengers in the United States have been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19, including two positive cases in Florida.

This latest advisory comes amid a reported 18 totals cases of COVID-19 being confirmed in the state, 17 of which are Florida residents and one a non-Florida resident, according to the DOH.

The DOH reports there are 115 COVID-19 tests that have been conducted with pending results, and 302 people currently being monitored for possible infection.

On Sunday, the U.S. Department of State released a statement recommending that citizens should not travel by cruise ship in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The department cited notes from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention saying that there’s an increased risk of coronavirus in a cruise ship environment.

The department said it’s a “fluid situation” and that passengers with plans to travel on cruise ships should contact cruise line companies for further information.

The Centers for Disease Control said people should stay home for 14 days from the travelers left an area with widespread, ongoing community spread and practice social distancing.

The Associated Press reported the coronavirus has infected more than 110,000 people worldwide and killed around 3,900, with the majority of those deaths in China where the outbreak began.

Anyone with questions or concerns about COVID-19 can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 866-779-6121 or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov.