Publix sets purchase limits for supplies amid coronavirus

Publix supermarkets have set limits to the number of items a person can buy when visiting their stores as COVID-19 cases begin to show up.

The virus has caused the public to stock up on cleaning supplies and disinfectants.

In order to supply items to more people, purchase limits have been put into place.

“Due to the increase in demand over health concerns from the Coronavirus (COVID-19), purchase limits have been set for items,” a Publix spokeswoman said.

The new rules apply in the following sections:

Hand soaps & sanitizers

Rubbing alcohol

Facial masks & gloves

Disinfectant wipes and sprays

Aerosol disinfectant sprays

Facial tissue

Cups/plates/utensils

Bleach

Customers are now limited to only buying two of any individual item in the sections above.

Stay with News 6 for updates