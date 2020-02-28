Interactive map from Johns Hopkins shows Coronavirus spread in real-time

An interactive map from Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering shows the Coronavirus spread in real-time.

The map allows you to see which parts of the world are impacted the most by it.

A chart is placed to the left of the map showing the number of confirmed cases for specific countries, states, and cities.

Two charts are placed to the right of the map.

One chart shows the number of deaths from the Coronavirus and the number of patients who have recovered from the Coronavirus.

On Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said there are no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Florida as of the week of Feb. 27.

State officials said a containment management team is in place just in case an outbreak would happen in Florida.

