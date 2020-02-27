How to prevent spreading, contracting Coronavirus COVID-19

The coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 is a respiratory virus that can be spread through coughing or sneezing.

More than 80,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed worldwide, most of those are in China. Only 14 cases have been reported in the U.S.

It’s still cold and flu season. People are more likely to get the flu, or influenza, than the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If someone believes they are infected they can go to any hospital for testing and treatment, Florida health officials said. The CDC recommends calling ahead before going to the doctor if you think you are infected.

The CDC recommends the following steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

Wash your hands

Wash your hands with hot water and soap for 20 seconds after visiting public places and cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

When soap and water are not available the CDC recommends using hand sanitizer that contains 60 to 95% alcohol.

Clean highly-used surfaces daily

Think about the surfaces in your home or at work you touch multiple times a day -- toilets, phones, tablets, keyboards, doorknobs and more—the CDC recommends using household cleaning spray to wipe or clean those surfaced every day.

Avoid contact with people, animals if you are infected

Only about 3% of coronavirus patients will become seriously ill. Most patients can stay at home and won’t need hospitalization, according to Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees.

If you suspect you have the virus the CDC recommends restricting all activity outside the home, except for getting medical care. Don’t go to work, school or other public areas. Patients should avoid contact with uninfected people.

This includes contact with pets and other animals. If you can ask someone else to care for your pets.

Wear a face mask

Wearing a facemask could help prevent spreading a virus if you are possibly sick, according to the CDC.

For a full list of recommendations from the CDC, click here.