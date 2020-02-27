CDC photo shows list of hairstyles to work with face masks and respirators

A photo from the Centers for Disease Control shows the list of hairstyles that work with face masks and respirators.

CBS News recently reported they have spotted people wearing face masks at airports in the United States amid the Coronavirus scare.

The report shows wearing the mask is not that helpful in preventing yourself from getting sick.

It is more geared for people who are already sick and preventing them from spreading whatever virus they have, according to the CBS news report.

The photo below shows which hairstyles, mustaches, and beards to work with face masks.

Soul patch, zorro, and pencil all made the cut. Stubble, goatee and mutton chops did not make the cut.

Fourteen cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC said twelve of the cases were travel-related and two of the cases were person-to-person spread.

Health officials said 445 people in the country were tested for coronavirus this year.

The virus is not currently spreading in the United States, according to the CDC.

The immediate health risk for the virus is considered low in the U.S., according to the CDC.

The CDC said any traveler should avoid nonessential travel in China and South Korea.

Health officials said travelers should practice enhanced precautions for Japan, Iran, Italy, and Hong Kong.

The CDC wants to remind everyone it is still flu season. Officials encourage everyone to get a flu vaccine.

Health officials are also asking healthcare providers to look out for people who recently traveled from China who have fever symptoms.