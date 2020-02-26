Gov. DeSantis set to speak about Coronavirus on Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Governor Ron DeSantis will host a press conference regarding Coronavirus on Thursday.

Lieutenant-Governor Jeanette Nunez, State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees and Deputy Secretary for Health Dr. Shamarial Roberson will join DeSantis at the press conference at 9:30 a.m. at the State Capitol.

Fourteen cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC said twelve of the cases were travel-related and two of the cases were person-to-person spread.

Health officials said 445 people in the country were tested for coronavirus this year.

The virus is not currently spreading in the United States, according to the CDC.

The immediate health risk for the virus is considered low in the U.S., according to the CDC.

The CDC said any traveler should avoid nonessential travel in China and South Korea.

Health officials said travelers should practice enhanced precautions for Japan, Iran, Italy, and Hong Kong.

The CDC wants to remind everyone it is still flu season. Officials encourage everyone to get a flu vaccine.

Health officials are also asking healthcare providers to look out for people who recently traveled from China who have fever symptoms.