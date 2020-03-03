How to get your coronavirus questions answered

With the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. expected to grow, Florida residents and visitors have questions about potential health risks and travel safety.

News 6 is working with health experts and local government officials to answer your questions as quickly and accurately as possible.

It’s important to note about 80% of individuals who contract the strain of coronavirus, known as COVID-19, fully recover without hospitalization or special treatment, according to the World Health Organization. One out of every six people who contract the virus becomes seriously ill and about 2% of people with the disease have died.

Click on the links below to read answers to frequently asked questions.

What is the coronavirus or COVID-19? Coronaviruses cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more severe illnesses such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, or SARS, according to the World Health Organization. COVID-19 is a strain of coronavirus.

What are the symptoms? Symptoms of the virus include fever and signs or symptoms of lower respiratory illness --including cough or shortness of breath. Signs may appear between two to 14 days after exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

How to prevent spreading, contracting coronavirus COVID-19? The virus can spread from person to person through coughing, sneezing or exhales, according to the WHO.

Who is most at risk for contracting COVID-19? A WHO report indicates that death rates from the virus for people age 80 or older could be 10 times higher than the overall population. Persons with pre-existing medical conditions, including high blood pressure, heart disease, or diabetes, appear to develop serious illness more often than others, according to WHO.

Is it safe to go to the theme parks in Florida? All Central Florida area theme parks, including Disney World, Universal Orlando, Legoland and Seaworld, are closely monitoring the situation and taking direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What about international travel? Anyone planning a trip outside the U.S. should consult the CDC and WHO travel advisories. The situation is rapidly evolving and the CDC is issuing travel advisories and restrictions based on COVID-19 transmissions.

