Universal Orlando Resort theme parks to temporarily close

ORLANDO, Fla. – Theme parks at the Universal Orlando Resort will close at the close of business on Sunday, according to park officials.

Park officials said they anticipate the park will remain closed through the end of the month.

Update from Universal Orlando Resort pic.twitter.com/Usrhi57dZD — Universal Woahlando Resort (@UniversalORL) March 13, 2020

The hotels and the CityWalk will remain open, according to park officials.

Park officials said they created flexible programs for guests who booked travel packages or tickets with Universal.

Anyone with ticket questions can call 877-801-9720.

Theme parks at Disney World will temporarily close starting at the close of business on Sunday, according to a statement from the parks.

The parks in Orlando will close through the end of the month, according to park officials.