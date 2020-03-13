15 new cases of coronavirus in Florida, health officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – There are 15 new cases of coronavirus in Florida, according to the department of health.

In total, 41 Florida residents have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the state, according to FDOH.

The 15 new cases bring Florida’s resident and non-resident coronavirus patient total to 50.

Here is a list of the new cases:

A 73-year-old Palm Beach County man tested positive. Health officials say this is a travel-related case and is associated with the Nile River Cruise in Egypt.

A 74-year-old Palm Beach County man tested positive. Health officials say this is a travel-related case and is associated with travel to Europe.

A 50-year-old New York man who is currently in Sarasota County tested positive. Health officials say it is unclear if this is a travel-related case.

A 70-year-old Massachusetts man in Sarasota County tested positive. Health officials say it is unclear if this is a travel-related case.

A 24-year-old Alachua County woman tested positive. Health officials say this a travel-related case and is associated with travel to Europe.

A 70-year-old Volusia County man has tested positive. Health officials say this is a travel-related case and is associated with the Nile River Cruise in Egypt.

An 83-year-old Duval County man has tested positive. It is unclear if this is a travel-related case.

A 57-year-old Clay County man has tested positive. Health officials say it is unclear if this is a travel-related case.

A 28-year-old Broward County woman has tested positive. Health officials say it is unclear if this is a travel-related case.

25-year-old Broward County woman has tested positive. Health officials said this is a travel-related related case.

A 20-year-old Texas woman in Broward County has tested positive. Health officials said this is a travel-related case.

A 68-year-old Broward County woman has tested positive. The case is associated with Port Everglades, according to health officials.

A 36-year-old Broward County man has tested positive. Health officials said this is a travel-related case.

A 49-year-old Hillsborough County woman has tested positive. This is a travel-related case to Europe, according to health officials.

A 77-year-old Lee County man has tested positive. Health officials said it is not clear if this is a travel-related case.

Each person in the cases listed above is isolated and will remain isolated until cleared by health officials, according to FDOH.

The chart below features Floridians diagnosed with coronavirus in the state.

Chart showing Floridians diagnosed with coronavirus (WKMG)

Thirteen of the positive cases in Florida are related to the Nile River Cruise.

Anyone who becomes ill should contact their county health department or health care provider prior to physically going to the doctor.

