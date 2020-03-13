Walt Disney World theme parks to close through the end of March

ORLANDO, Fla. – Theme parks at Disney World will temporarily close starting at the close of business on Sunday, according to a statement from the parks.

The parks in Orlando will close through the end of the month, according to park officials.

Cast members will be paid during the closure, according to Disney.

The hotels at Disney World will remain open, according to park officials.

Disney Cruise Line will suspend new departures starting on March 14.

Theme parks at the Universal Orlando Resort will close at the close of business on Sunday, according to park officials.

Park officials said they anticipate the park will remain closed through the end of the month.