SeaWorld remains open amid coronavirus concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officials with SeaWorld Orlando said the park will remain open after Disney World and Universal Studios set temporary closure dates for theme parks.

“SeaWorld Orlando is currently operating on its normal schedule. We will continue to monitor the situation for changes, collaborate with health officials and take the necessary steps to address the health and safety needs of guests, ambassadors and animals” Lori Cherry, SeaWorld spokeswoman said.

Theme parks at Disney World are set to close at the end of the business day on Sunday.

Disney World theme parks will be closed throughout March.

Theme parks at the Universal Orlando Resort will also close at the end of business hours on Sunday, according to park officials.

Universal officials anticipate the theme parks will be closed for the rest of March.