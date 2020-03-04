Doctors say there’s currently no treatment for coronavirus

While there is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19, health experts have outlined ways to prevent the spread of the virus and protect yourself from the disease.

But what is the course of treatment should you contract COVID-19? Experts are still figuring that out, too.

The Centers for Disease Control says there is no antiviral treatment recommended for the disease, but that symptom management is available.

People with mild symptoms of coronavirus generally do not require hospitalizations, but upon entering a hospital, many patients will be placed in an Airborne Infection Isolation Room, according to the CDC.

Doctors may choose to administer supportive care to coronavirus patients which may include IV fluids, providing oxygen and inserting a breathing tube if necessary, according to health experts.

The World Health Organization reports more severe cases of COVID-19 in the elderly and those with underlying chronic medical conditions such as lung disease, cancer, heart failure, cerebrovascular disease, renal disease, liver disease, diabetes, immunocompromising conditions and pregnancy.

If you have any of the symptoms of coronavirus, you should seek medical attention immediately and avoid contact with others. The symptoms of the disease typically appear two to 14 days after exposure, according to the CDC.

There’s a lot of information circulating about the coronavirus, including rumors. Check established news websites, the CDC, the Florida Department of Health and the National Institutes of Health for information you can trust.