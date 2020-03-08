70ºF

U.S. Department of State issues statement advising against cruise ship travel

Statement said it’s a ‘fluid situation.’

1789: The first U.S. federal government agency, the Department of Foreign Affairs, is established. It would later be renamed Department of State. (U.S. Department of State via Wikimedia Commons)

The U.S. Department of State on Sunday released a statement recommending that citizens should not travel by cruise ship in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The department cited notes from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention saying that there’s an increased risk of coronavirus in a cruise ship environment.

The department said it’s a “fluid situation” and that passengers with plans to travel on cruise ships should contact cruise line companies for further information.

