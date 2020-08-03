Get free access to Universal Orlando through Dec. 24 with purchase of park-to-park ticket

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Attention Florida residents: If you’ve been thinking about heading back to Univeral Studios or Islands of Adventure, now’s the time.

Universal Orlando announced a Florida resident ticket deal you may want to consider. With the purchase of a one-day park-to-park ticket, park-goers can visit the theme parks any day until Dec. 24 for free.

The park-to-park pass costs $164 for adults and $159 for children.

Universal’s water park Volcano Bay can be added for an additional $29.

Tickets must be purchased by Sept. 30 with a valid Florida photo ID required.

[CANCELED: Halloween Horror Nights at Universal theme parks axed amid pandemic]

There are no blackout dates and tickets must be used by the same person on all days.

Universal Orlando was the first of Orlando’s major theme park resorts to reopen after it allowed annual pass-holders to return to its three parks July. It opened to the general public July 3 for the first time since mid-March.

[Universal announces another round of layoffs as coronavirus limits theme park attendance]

Universal Orlando made recent changes to its mask policy for theme park guests as coronavirus cases have spiked over the past couple of weeks in Florida. In order to remove their face coverings guests must be actively eating or drinking, park officials said.

