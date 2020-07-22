Universal Orlando changes face mask policy for theme park guests

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has strengthened its mask policy for theme park guests as coronavirus cases have spiked over the past couple of weeks in Florida.

Park officials said Tuesday that guests must now be actively eating or drinking in order to remove their face coverings.

The company also added more specifics on the types of masks that that are allowed at the parks. According to the updated policy, masks must cover the nose and mouth and fit snugly against the face. Universal also said masks must consist of at least two layers and not include mesh material.

The move comes after Walt Disney World updated its face mask policy, eliminating guests from being able to remove their face coverings while eating and drinking while walking. Guests must now be stationary when eating and maintain social distancing.