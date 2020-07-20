Disney World tightens mask requirement a week after reopening

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ten days after reopening after a COVID-19 shutdown, Walt Disney World is being forced to clamp down on its mask rules.

When Disney World in Orlando reopened on July 11, visitors were required to wear masks at all times, except when taking a sip of their drinking and snacking.

But it seems too many guests were multi-tasking and walking around the theme parks while eating and drinking without masks.

On Monday, Disney clarified its policy.

Now the park requires guests to stay in one place while eating and maintain appropriate physical distancing.

Florida is now the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.

Across the country, some 3.7 million Americans have been infected with COVID-19 and more than 140,534 people have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.