Universal Orlando launches date-based pricing for theme park tickets

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has rolled out a new date-based ticket system, meaning the day you go to a theme park could affect how much your visit could cost.

Universal confirmed the news Tuesday, saying the new system offers varied prices for guests planning their vacations. Hopeful park-goers will find ticket prices based on specific dates, much like Walt Disney World’s date-based ticket program.

Guests will notice increased ticket prices during peak season as opposed to a less popular time of year.

Future vacationers can modify their dates after they’ve made their purchase but may be subjected to an extra charge -- or asked to pay the difference -- if moving their trip to a more popular time of the year.

“We’ve launched date-based pricing to give our guests more flexibility when planning a visit to Universal Orlando Resort, allowing them to select the best time to visit that suits their needs,” a Universal representative said in an email to News 6. “And as always, we continue to offer value-driven options throughout the year to help guests save and get the most out of their visit to our destination.”

For the moment, current promotional tickets do not seem to be date-based.