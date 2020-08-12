78ºF

New 4-day Disney World ticket is just $49 a day for Florida residents

Tickets valid for use during specific date ranges

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

Guests wear masks as required to attend the official reopening day of the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Saturday, July 11, 2020. Disney reopened two Florida parks, the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom, Saturday, with limited capacity and safety protocols in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Disney World wants to spread some magic to Florida residents with its newest ticket deal.

With the Florida Resident Disney Magic Flex Ticket, Floridians can visit Disney World for as low as $49 a day when purchasing a 4-day ticket for $195 plus tax.

The 4-day ticket allows park goers to visit one park a day between July 22 and Nov. 20 as well as Nov. 29 and Dec. 18.

The 2-day ticket option costs $65 a day for a total of $130 plus tax. This level of ticket is valid for use between July 22 and Sept. 30.

The third ticket option is a 3-day ticket for $58 a day for a total of $174 plus tax. Floridians who purchase this ticket can visit a park between July 22 and Nov. 20 as well as Nov. 29 and Dec. 18.

All tickets can be used on consecutive or non-consecutive days within the specified time period for each level of ticket.

To visit Disney World, both a theme park reservation and a valid ticket for the same park are required for each person ages 3 and up.

Prior to visiting, be sure you are up to date on Disney World’s social distancing policies.

