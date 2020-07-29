Scary souvenirs: Halloween Horror Nights lives on with new tribute store

ORLANDO, Fla – Universal Orlando Resort opened its Halloween Horror Nights tribute store to guests on Tuesday.

The store is selling merchandise to celebrate the annual fall event which Universal Orlando recently canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year would have marked Halloween Horror Night’s 30th anniversary.

Full Screen 1 / 5 Halloween Horror Nights merchandise now on sale

Universal said the retro store will sell merchandise like shot glasses, socks, T-Shirts pins and posters that feature images and characters from past Halloween Horror Nights events.

Photos posted online show the tribute store featuring two separate themed rooms.

Universal Orlando Tribute store now open (Universal Orlando)

One room transports guests into the labs of Frankenstein while the other room takes guests to a fall circus sideshow featuring horror night icons like Jack, the clown.

Halloween Horror Nights tribute store now open (Universal Orlando)

The tribute store is located at Universal Studios between the Jimmy Fallon: Race through New York and Revenge of the Mummy attractions.

The store will be open during normal park hours and if guests are unable to make it to Universal, the merchandise will also be available online.

