No valves: Disney World modifies its face mask policy -- again

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World has once again modified which types of face coverings will be allowed as guests with reservations enter the theme parks.

On Monday, the company said facial coverings with valves or holes will not be permitted.

According to the Disney website, “At this time, based on guidance from health authorities, neck gaiters, open-chin triangle bandanas, and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings.”

The new mask modification comes more than two weeks after Disney added neck gaiters and open-chin triangle bandanas to the list.

All the Walt Disney World parks reopened to guests on July 17 after a months long closure due to the pandemic.

Last week, Disney officials cracked down on eating and drinking in the theme parks, saying guests must stay in one place while eating and maintain appropriate physical distancing.

