Disney to reopen two more theme parks amid pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World is preparing for another reopening this week, after welcoming guests back to two of their theme parks Saturday.

Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will welcome back parkgoers Wednesday as part of Disney’s next steps in its reopening plans.

Disney reopened the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on Saturday after the coronavirus pandemic forced the parks to close for nearly four months.

During the closure, Disney made numerous changes to its procedures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including lowering the capacity.

In addition, hand sanitizer stations have also been placed around the parks and physical distancing cues and guidelines have been placed on the ground.

Alongside the sanitizing stations and social distance cues, Disney is also requiring all guests 2 years of age and older, along with cast members, to wear an appropriate face covering while visiting the parks.

For more information on Disney’s reopening plans, head to clickorlando.com/themeparks.