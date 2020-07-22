Ample Hills Creamery will not reopen at Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla – Those delicious ice cream flavors along Disney’s Boardwalk have officially melted away.

The Brooklyn-based shop, Ample Hills Creamery, said it will not reopen its doors after being forced to close in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The location first opened at Disney’s Boardwalk in 2016 and was on the verge of expanding next to the AMC Theater at Disney Springs.

“Our agreement with Ample Hills Creamery ended earlier this year. As a result, Ample Hills will close at Disney’s Boardwalk and the proposed Ample Hills location at Disney Springs will not open later this year,” a Disney spokesperson said.

Ample Hills Creamery at Disney’s BoardWalk (Disney Parks Blog)

To add to the company’s trouble, the owners were forced to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March.

Fans of the popular ice cream shop will still be able to order ice cream online through the company’s website.

It’s unclear what will replace the shop at Disney’s Boardwalk.