Gideon’s Bakehouse bringing award-winning cookies to new Disney Springs location
Company says new location will open later this year
ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando’s best kept secret for mouth-watering cookies is about to be unveiled to the world.
On Wednesday, officials with Walt Disney World said Gideon’s Bakehouse will be opening a location at Disney Springs later this year.
Gideon’s first location opened in 2016 at Central Florida’s original food hall, the East End Market, along Corrine Drive in Orlando.
The Bakehouse has perfected the chocolate chip cookie and has been awarded and recognized by the New York Times, The Boston Globe, Sports Illustrated and many other publications.
Gideon’s Bakehouse gained international recognition for its nearly half-pound, small-batch handmade cookies and cakes.
Locals know the bakeshop runs out of cookies quickly due to popularity.
“This opportunity is truly a dream come true and will allow us to flex all of our creative muscle in both desserts and décor. We’re passionate, inspired, and ready,” said Steve Lewis, owner and creator of Gideon’s Bakehouse.
I opened Gideon's Bakehouse just over three years ago on a budget of $800 and a single employee. We pushed through some unbelievable challenges to keep up with our growth and are now ready to take our next big step. We're pleased to announce that our first Flagship location is coming this year to Disney Springs® at Walt Disney World Resort. We're a small team with a single owner and no partners or investors. We did this purely on our own steam fueled by you, our local community. This step is enormous, to say the least, but we've learned so much over the last few years, and we're ready for this challenge. We're proud to be a representative of the fantastic local food scene in Central Florida and look forward to chatting with visitors about what makes Orlando so special. We hope to have your support on this evolution of the Gideon's experience. So what can you expect? We would tell you more, but we're nothing if not a little mysterious. Stay tuned!! #DisneySprings #WaltDisneyWorld #WDW #disney
Disney said in a blog post that Gideon’s plans to bring an expanded menu of cookie and cake slices to Disney Springs, plus add its own line of unique iced coffees, like the Original Peanut Butter Iced Coffee.
The new store will be located in The Landing across from Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar at Disney Springs.
