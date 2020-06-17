Gideon’s Bakehouse bringing award-winning cookies to new Disney Springs location

ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando’s best kept secret for mouth-watering cookies is about to be unveiled to the world.

On Wednesday, officials with Walt Disney World said Gideon’s Bakehouse will be opening a location at Disney Springs later this year.

Gideon’s first location opened in 2016 at Central Florida’s original food hall, the East End Market, along Corrine Drive in Orlando.

The Bakehouse has perfected the chocolate chip cookie and has been awarded and recognized by the New York Times, The Boston Globe, Sports Illustrated and many other publications.

Award-winning Orlando business Gideon's Bakehouse will open its long-anticipated second location later this year at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Gideon’s Bakehouse)

Gideon’s Bakehouse gained international recognition for its nearly half-pound, small-batch handmade cookies and cakes.

Locals know the bakeshop runs out of cookies quickly due to popularity.

“This opportunity is truly a dream come true and will allow us to flex all of our creative muscle in both desserts and décor. We’re passionate, inspired, and ready,” said Steve Lewis, owner and creator of Gideon’s Bakehouse.

Disney said in a blog post that Gideon’s plans to bring an expanded menu of cookie and cake slices to Disney Springs, plus add its own line of unique iced coffees, like the Original Peanut Butter Iced Coffee.

The new store will be located in The Landing across from Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar at Disney Springs.