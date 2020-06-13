Create Disney’s famous Dole Whip at home in under 10 minutes

If you’re like us and are no longer following your quarantine diet, Disney’s favorite frozen snack can be yours to make at home.

Dole Whip has become a must-eat for families and Disney fans alike when visiting the parks.

"The dairy-free dessert is perfect for Summer or anytime you feel like adding a little sweetness to your day," Dole said on its website .

The sweet treat was introduced at Walt Disney World and Disneyland resorts over three decades ago and has achieved a status ranking it with other fan favorites like Mickey Ice Cream Bars and churros.

The theme parks may be closed, however, you can bring the park magic home by creating your own Dole Whip treats. The best part? You don't have to wait in line!

There are two ways to create a Dole Whip. Dole's recipe and Disney's recipe. We'll leave you to decide which one is better.

Each recipe uses less than five ingredients and let's just say, it won't require a skilled chef to create the frozen treat.

Dole’s Dole Whip Recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup pineapple juice, frozen in an ice cube tray

1 DOLE® Banana, peeled and frozen

2-1/2 teaspoons powdered sugar

1/4 to 1/2 cup unsweetened coconut milk beverage

Directions:

Combine pineapple juice, banana, and powdered sugar in a blender

Cover; blend until smooth, gradually adding coconut milk and scraping down sides if necessary

Serve immediately

Disney’s Dole Whip Recipe

Ingredients:

1 scoop of vanilla ice cream

4 ounces of pineapple juice

2 cups of frozen pineapple

Directions:

Combine the 3 ingredients in a blender, and blend it until smooth.

Serve as-is, or pour the mixture into a piping bag and swirl the blend into your bowl to create the soft-serve look.

For those 21 and older, spike your soft serve with Barbancourt Pango Rhum and before you know it, you've whipped up a Spikey Pineapple from Trader Sam's Grog Grotto .

Granted, by making the treat at home you most likely won’t be surrounded by singing birds or plummeting down a waterfall into pirate’s cannon fire, however, making the treat at home is one additional way to cure your Disney craving while the parks are closed.

Share your Dole Whip creations with us in the comments below!