Add a touch of Disney magic to your night with a virtual viewing of ‘The Lion King’: Rhythms of the Pride Lands

For the past couple of months, Disney has been graciously filling our feeds with videos and projects to keep us busy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Their newest at-home experience will take us to the pride lands for a musical adventure that’ll have us singing and dancing the entire night.

You may want to apologize to your neighbors now.

Disney Magic Moments will hold a special virtual viewing of the spectacular stage show “The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands” from Disneyland Paris Friday night.

The viewing is another extra way for The Walt Disney Co. to keep fans entertained while a majority of its theme parks are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual experience puts you front and center with the performers on stage as they recreate iconic moments from a Disney classic.

Families should "be prepared” to jump, swing and roar as a tribe of singers, dancers, acrobats and drummers bring our favorite Pride Rock anthems to life for everyone at home.

Keep in mind, this is not Festival of the Lion King, for those who frequent Walt Disney World. But if you’re missing your FOLK family, see how the performers are keeping busy during the quarantine.

[MORE: Watch Walt Disney World cast members create magic from their homes during COVID-19 closure]

The Disneyland Paris creation brings the legend of Simba, Nala, Rafiki, Mufasa, Scar, Timon and Pumbaa to life before your very eyes.

“Emotions will run high with new spectacular scenes of “Circle of Life”, “I Just Can’t Wait to be King”, “Can You Feel the Love Tonight”, the forever iconic “Hakuna Matata” and many more," Disney said.

To bring your favorite charters home, Disney has provided “Lion King” activity sheets for the cubs at home. Click here to download the “Lion King” activity sheets.

And for those looking to share the magical moment with their followers, Disney is offering an extra dose of pixie dust with “Lion King” effects on Instagram. The filter will help you look like your part of the ensemble from The Lion King on Broadway. Click here while using your mobile device to see the special AR effects.

“We hope tonight’s viewing of “The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands” and our extra offerings add a touch of Disney magic to your night,” Disney added.

Watch “The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands” from Disneyland Paris below.

If you’re wide awake and not ready to call it a night after all that dancing, Hakuna Matata.

Consider ending the night with a bang -- literally.

Journey back to Walt Disney World in Florida and watch its virtual nighttime firework spectacular “Happily Ever After.”

The 18-minute show features more lights, lasers and special effects than any other fireworks spectacular in the history of Magic Kingdom.

Not to mention the show includes a toe-tapping score filled with contemporary versions of beloved Disney songs.

Click below to close out the night with a heartwarming, dazzling, dare we say -- magical -- fireworks extravaganza perfect for the entire family.

Disney streams ‘Happily Ever After’ Nighttime Spectacular for families stuck inside