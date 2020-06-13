5 overlooked details you might have missed when visiting Muppet*Vision 3D

ORLANDO, Fla. – Muppet*Vision 3D is not only home to a fan favorite – dated --attraction, it’s also home to a couple of hidden secrets that you probably overlooked the last time you visited.

The attraction, which opened as Jim Henson’s Muppet*Vision 3D , debuted on May 16, 1991, at what was once Disney’s MGM Studios.

The theater is a perfect replica of the Muppet Theater from the classic television series, "The Muppet Show."

During the show, Kermit and the gang take you on a zany tour through their lab and show off their brand-new movie-making invention.

As with any Muppet adventure, things go a little haywire when Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker unleash their own 3D specimen onto the audience.

The film was a collaboration between Jim Henson Productions and Walt Disney Imagineering. The final released film was directed by Jim Henson and it was also the last movie to feature his voice as Kermit.

While the park has seen some major changes, Muppet*Vision 3D remains a strong attraction inside the park.

Did you know?

Did you know Disney created a stage show in 1990 called Here Come the Muppets? The performance was inside the Theater of the Stars, and it was designed to generate more interest for the new Muppet attraction that was set to debut the following year.

Does anyone have the time?

A clock tower with four hands (Photo: Tom Metevia)

The clock in Grand Avenue isn’t your average timepiece. Did you know the clock tower actually has four hands? If you look closely at the clock, you’ll see the hour and minute hand but if you look even closer at the minute hand, you’ll see a familiar face hanging on for a ride. Gonzo must have gotten the idea from Peter Pan but executed the landing poorly.

Be back soon

Back in 5 minutes (Photo: Tom Metevia)

If you're planning on catching the show, stop and check out the ticket counter. As you walk into the building, you’ll pass the box office on your right. Sadly, the ticket attendant has stepped out but they left a note letting everyone know the key is under the mat. Well, what are you waiting for? You know you want to look.

When you leave the theater be sure to visit the Stage 1 Company Store. It may be a gift shop but the store is loaded with hilarious Muppet references that are easy to overlook. Take a look at the lockers inside the shop on your next visit. It’s pretty easy to tell who the owner is based on the items inside. Can you guess whose locker this is?

The Happiness Hotel

Happiness Hotel (Photo: Tom Metevia)

After leaving the theater, stop into Stage 1 Company Store for all your Muppet needs. If you’re planning on making a purchase be sure to look up when you’re at the register.

The upper floor hotel rooms pay homage to the Happiness Hotel, the dilapidated residential hotel in London as seen in “The Great Muppet Caper”.

Kermit, Fozzie and Gonzo are directed to the hotel after seeking free lodgings. You can’t beat the price when your options for payment are: credit card, cash or sneaking out in the middle of the night.

Hanging across the balcony is a clothesline with pants and shirts left out to dry. If you look at the clothes closely, you’ll notice a mouse might be missing his pants -- and we’re not talking about Rizzo.

Gonzo’s Royal Flush

Gonzo's Royal Flush (photo: Tom Metevia)

Outside of Muppet*Vision 3D, adjacent to the Disney Vacation Club booth, you’ll see the restrooms. Now we know what you’re thinking, what’s so special about the bathrooms?

The answer, nothing. It’s a functional bathroom. However, the design of the building is what we’re going to talk about.

If you watched “The Muppets” movie that came out in 2011, then you’ll know this is a replica of Gonzo’s toilet company. However, we think this reference can date back to the original “Muppet Movie.”

If you saw the 1979 classic, then you might remember the moment when we were first introduced to The Great Gonzo.

Everyone has to get their start somewhere, and it appears Gonzo was great at plumbing. Gonzo’s battered truck reads: “The Great Gonzo, Plumbing Artiste: The Prince of Plumbers.”It seems only fitting that a prince be close to his throne, even if it is made out of porcelain.

Next time you’re strolling around Grand Avenue lookout for these creative references and you might even find one of your own.