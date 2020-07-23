The force is changing: Disney to adjust ‘Rise of the Resistance’ virtual queue system

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World is set to adjust the way guests get the opportunity to ride the newest Star Wars attraction, Rise of the Resistance, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Beginning Friday, Disney said guests will have the opportunity to join the ride’s virtual queue at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

These two opportunities are intended to give guests more flexibility in their planning, and are also a way to further support physical distancing, Disney said on its blog.

The highly immersive ride, which has guests trying to escape the First Order, opened to fanfare back in December at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Since that time, the ride reservation system has been hit with some criticism about guests not being able to get on the ride at all.

Disney said its still working through the phased reopening plans, which include reduced capacities, physical distancing and a number of other health and safety measures throughout the parks.

Officials said as a result of these changes, they are not able to accommodate as many people on the ride and keep physical distancing a top priority.

Disney said reservations will still be limited each day and guests can access a boarding group time through the virtual queue reservation system.

