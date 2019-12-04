5 things to expect for Rise of the Resistance: Disney’s newest ‘Star Wars’ themed attraction

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – On Thursday, Disney will officially open Rise of the Resistance at Star Wars Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Here’s five things to expect with the new ride:

1. It’s a longer ride than you expect.

Disney Imagineers have set up the ride as such that even while you’re waiting, you’re still taking a part in crucial chapters of your journey. “It has multiple ride systems working together and [is] a long form experience,” executive creative director John Larena said. “It’s a ride that’s going to take up to 15 minutes to go through.”

2. You’ll feel small.

Disney has built one of the largest show building for a single attraction in their history for the ride. You’ll maneuver through several stories, multiple vehicles, and traverse the galaxy on this ride.

3. There’s familiar faces, and new ones too.

On top of appearance from Rey, Kylo Ren, Finn, Poe Dameron and General Hux, you’ll also meet Lieutenant Bek, a Mon Calamari Resistance officer who helps you along your journey.

4. You never know where you’re heading next.

This is not your typical thrill ride, at all. Imagineers say these trackless ride vehicles are their most advanced ever used in a Disney attraction, with the ability to move in all directions.

5. Disney World enjoys Rise of the Resistance first.

While Walt Disney World Resort will open its ROTR ride on Thursday, ROTR at Disneyland Park in California won’t open until January 17, 2020.