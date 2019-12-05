Ignite the spark! Walt Disney World welcomes new ‘Star Wars’ attraction with fireworks and fanfare

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World leaders and media from around the world helped usher in the newest attraction, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Wednesday night at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The approximate 10-minute dedication ceremony featured resistance fighter pilots, X-Wing fighters and fireworks that lit up the fictional planet of Batuu.

“Tonight, we are welcoming the world to experience the ‘Star Wars’ universe like never before, with the opening of the most ambitious, most immersive, most advanced high-energy attraction we have ever created," said Bob Chapek, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

Bob Chapek, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, officially opens Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Walt Disney World

Guests awed as the ceremony kicked off with the arrival of two rumored X-Wing fighter jets. The large drones communicated with the resistance pilots on the ground before bolting to light speed over the planet of Batuu.

Disney has not commented on whether guests will get to see this same spectacle again.

The show progressed with Resistance fighter pilots detailing plans for new recruits, ahead of the urgent battle against the First Order. “Today we stand with General Organa, against an order. Lets make it the last of its kind. Lets give them a fight," said one of the majors of the resistance.

The ceremony concluded with fireworks over Galaxy’s Edge, and several characters ready to welcome new recruits.

“As we prepare for tomorrow’s opening, its my honor to welcome guests to live their own Star Wars adventure," said Chapek.

‘Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance’ opens to guests Dec. 5.

Watch the entire ceremony that was streamed on the Walt Disney World Facebook page below.