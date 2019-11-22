Report: Disney testing SUV-sized drones over ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’
Sources: X-Wing style drones could be showcased ahead of Dec. 5 ride opening
ORLANDO, Fla. – That’s no moon!
With less than two weeks until the opening of the highly anticipated ride, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, new photos posted on blogmickey.com show Disney could be testing two X-Wing fighter style drones over Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
Before the average Star Wars fan gets excited, the report said the new SUV-sized drones will likely be used exclusively for the media opening night event. Records from 2016 show Disney was granted a waiver by the FAA to fly drones on their property, but the blog site reports it’s unclear if the FAA had authorized drones of this size to fly on a daily basis.
BlogMickey reports Disney is housing the X-Wing drones in large plastic tent located in a temporary area off-limits to the public.
Photos show parts of the parking lot have been modified to test the drones late at night.
The website also reports the X-wing fighter drones appear to have a translucent material with a wire frame.
Photos show the drones up in the air sporting an incredible glow in the sky.
This is not the first time Disney has experimented with drones. In 2016, Disney teamed up with tech group, Intel, to present “Starbright Holidays” a Christmas-style show at Disney Springs.
Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on December 5.
