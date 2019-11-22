ORLANDO, Fla. – That’s no moon!

With less than two weeks until the opening of the highly anticipated ride, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, new photos posted on blogmickey.com show Disney could be testing two X-Wing fighter style drones over Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Photo Courtesy: Blog Mickey

Before the average Star Wars fan gets excited, the report said the new SUV-sized drones will likely be used exclusively for the media opening night event. Records from 2016 show Disney was granted a waiver by the FAA to fly drones on their property, but the blog site reports it’s unclear if the FAA had authorized drones of this size to fly on a daily basis.

BlogMickey reports Disney is housing the X-Wing drones in large plastic tent located in a temporary area off-limits to the public.

Photo Courtesy: Blog Mickey

Photos show parts of the parking lot have been modified to test the drones late at night.

The website also reports the X-wing fighter drones appear to have a translucent material with a wire frame.

Photos show the drones up in the air sporting an incredible glow in the sky.

Photo Courtesy: Blog Mickey

This is not the first time Disney has experimented with drones. In 2016, Disney teamed up with tech group, Intel, to present “Starbright Holidays” a Christmas-style show at Disney Springs.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on December 5.

Click here to learn more about the attraction.