Rise of the Resistance merchandise every Jedi needs to own

ORLANDO, Fla – The battle between the First Order and the Resistance is set at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Before your Jedi family hops on Disney’s newest attraction, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, you might want to sport some of the new merchandise.

Walt Disney World officials unveiled new merchandise Wednesday celebrating the ride’s opening on Dec. 5.

Disney said on its blog that the Resistance collection includes T-shirts, baseball caps, tumblers and collectible pins.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance T-shirts

Disney Parks

Hat and tumbler

Disney Parks

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance collectible pin and toy

Disney Parks

Merchandise will be available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and at the Once Upon a Time store located on Sunset Boulevard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Disney officials said annual passholders can use their 20% discount on the merchandise while supplies last.