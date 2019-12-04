63ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

63ºF

Theme Parks

Rise of the Resistance merchandise every Jedi needs to own

Available Dec. 5 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: Star Wars, Disney's Hollywood Studios, Theme Parks, Disney World
Fifty menacing First Order Stormtroopers await guests as they arrive in the hangar bay of a Star Destroyer as part of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the groundbreaking new attraction opening Dec. 5, 2019, inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida and Jan. 17, 2020, that takes guests into a climactic battle between the Resistance and the First Order. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)

ORLANDO, Fla – The battle between the First Order and the Resistance is set at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Before your Jedi family hops on Disney’s newest attraction, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, you might want to sport some of the new merchandise.

Walt Disney World officials unveiled new merchandise Wednesday celebrating the ride’s opening on Dec. 5.

Disney said on its blog that the Resistance collection includes T-shirts, baseball caps, tumblers and collectible pins.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance T-shirts

Disney Parks

Hat and tumbler

Disney Parks

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance collectible pin and toy

Disney Parks

Merchandise will be available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and at the Once Upon a Time store located on Sunset Boulevard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Disney officials said annual passholders can use their 20% discount on the merchandise while supplies last.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: