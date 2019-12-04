Mark your calendar! Walt Disney World announces opening dates for new attractions

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World officials announced Tuesday new details about some of its anticipated new attractions set to open across the resort in 2020.

The announcement comes the same week the resort is set to open its most immersive ride ever at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Join Mickey, Minnie and their pals in an all new adventure in March 4, 2020. This one of a kind attraction will be the first ride-through in Walt Disney World featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Guests will board a train and venture beyond the movie screen like they have never done before, Disney officials said.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

For the first time, we are getting a better picture of the ultimate ‘Star Wars’ themed vacation hotel. In 2021, guests will board the starcruiser and be transported to a galaxy far, far away. Disney leaders said guests will choose their own destiny in the ‘Star Wars’ storytelling.

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Opening in summer of 2020 at the France pavilion in Epcot, guests will jump in, and feel as small as a rat in Gusteau’s kitchen in Paris. Disney showed off the ride vehicles, which are in the shape of the popular Pixar character, Remy.

Mickey Shorts Theater

Debuting in March of 2020, guests will enjoy Mickey Mouse shorts at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Disney, for the first time, showed off a rendering of the theater, showing the Mickey Mouse styled auditorium seats. Disney said photo opportunity locations will also be available near the theater. Developers said the theater will capture the same “wacky fun” as the Disney channel inspired cartoon shorts.

New shows debuting at Epcot

Disney said three new shows will debut at pavilions around Epcot on Jan. 17, 2020.

“Awesome Planet” in The Land pavilion, guests will experience the Earth’s beauty and diversity in a 10-minute film featuring spectacular imagery, in-theater effects and an original musical score from Academy Award-winning® composer Steven Price.

“Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along” in the France pavilion, guests will be able to participate in a twist on a tale as old as time. The new show will also feature narration from Angela Lansbury, who played Mrs. Potts in the original film.

“Canada Far and Wide in Circle-Vision 360” in the Canada pavilion, the “O Canada!” film has been updated with new scenes, a new musical score by Canadian composer Andrew Lockington and new narration by award-winning actors Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy.

Regal Eagle smokehouse

Opening this winter season, guests visiting the America pavilion can experience this all new fast-casual restaurant. Guests can enjoy classic barbecue and home style brews, Disney said on its blog. The new experience was developed to celebrate the American backyard barbecue from different regions around the United States.

Space 220 Restaurant

Also set to open this winter, a restaurant more than 200 miles above earth. Disney said this new table service restaurant will take guests into space to check out some incredible views. Guests will board a special elevator, not far from the ‘Mission Space’ attraction, and dine above the earth’s surface.