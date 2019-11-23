Bay Lake, FLA. – It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years since Avatar was released.

Disney is offering guests special merchandise to commemorate the anniversary.

Fans in Central Florida can immerse themselves in the world of Avatar by visiting Pandora - The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Disney Parks Blog reports an anniversary adult T-shirt, stainless steel water bottle and lithograph will be available at Windtraders and Island Mercantile in Disney’s Animal Kingdom.