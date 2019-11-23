Disney celebrates Avatar’s 10th Anniversary with new merchandise
Shirts and Water bottle available Animal Kingdom
Bay Lake, FLA. – It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years since Avatar was released.
Disney is offering guests special merchandise to commemorate the anniversary.
Fans in Central Florida can immerse themselves in the world of Avatar by visiting Pandora - The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Disney Parks Blog reports an anniversary adult T-shirt, stainless steel water bottle and lithograph will be available at Windtraders and Island Mercantile in Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.