Q&A: This is the only way to ride Disney’s newest attraction ‘Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance’

ORLANDO, Fla. – It is all the talk right now at Walt Disney World, “Star Wars”: Rise of the Resistance.

The immersive, and advanced ride opened earlier this month to fanfare, and each day, hundreds of people have shown up to Disney’s Hollywood Studios hoping to experience the attraction.

We’ve answered the top questions surrounding the new attraction and included insider tips to help you ride the new “Star Wars” themed attraction.

Lets dive in.

1. The virtual queue

Right now, Walt Disney World is only using a virtual queue for the attraction. This means guests will not physically wait in line for hours to get on the ride.

Disney officials have not said when, or if, a standby line will be added in the future.

2. How do I get into the virtual queue?

In order to get your spot in the virtual queue you will need a “boarding pass” or group number.

Passes can be acquired through the My Disney Experience App, or through a cast member in the park.

At the park’s published opening time, the virtual queue for “Star Wars”: Rise of the Resistance will open along with other offerings throughout the rest of the park.

Guests must be in Disney’s Hollywood Studios to access virtual queue in the My Disney Experience app, Disney officials said on its blog.

INSIDER TIP: Due to the popularity of the attraction, it is best to arrive at the park at the opening time to get a boarding pass. Passes are usually gone by early morning.

3. I have downloaded the app, now what?

When you download the app, look for the “Star Wars”: Rise of the Resistance photo on the home page. Click the find out more tab.

My Disney Experience App

Once inside the “Star Wars”: Rise of the Resistance tab, if available, click Join Boarding Group.

My Disney Experience App (Walt Disney World)

This will prompt you to add your party, which needs to be in the park, and join a boarding group.

If a guest is successful, a new screen will open giving that guest a boarding group number.

My Disney Experience App (Walt Disney World)

When a group number is available to ride, Disney officials will send a push alert notifying the party it is time to experience the attraction.

4. There are no more boarding passes being displayed on the app. Is there another option to get on the ride?

Disney will post signs throughout the park notifying guests when there are no more boarding passes available.

Signs posted throughout Hollywood Studios displaying no boarding passes for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

If the force is not with you during your visit, there may be a new hope. Disney is distributing backup boarding groups after the initial planned groups have been filled.

Backup boarding groups will only be called if all of the initial planned boarding groups have been called back, and there is capacity for more riders that evening, Disney said on its blog.

If available, guests will learn about the backup boarding passes through a push notification from the My Disney Experience app.

INSIDER TIP: Having a backup boarding pass does not guarantee an entry to the ride.

If everything works out, guests are in for a thrilling attraction that puts you in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance. Hopefully you’re able to escape and make it back to the planet of Batuu.

