Disney checks pull-down beds at new resort after one falls on guest

Published: December 19, 2019, 7:49 am Updated: December 19, 2019, 7:57 am

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dozens of pull-down beds at Disney World’s new Riveria Resort are being checked after one reportedly fell on a guest Monday.

A Walt Disney World spokesperson released a statement saying the incident was the result of an installation error with trundle-style beds.

It’s not known if the guest was injured.

Resort officials said workers will be double-checking similar beds at the resort and making any needed adjustments.

Disney’s Riveria Resort officially opened to guests Monday.

The resort is located between Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios and contains 300 rooms.