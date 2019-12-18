Little santa, elf gift Disney characters handmade Christmas ornaments

Two Lake Mary children brought Christmas joy to Disney World characters.

The idea all started when 5-year-old Vanessa Harmon asked her mom, Candace, if they could give Walt Disney World characters presents this Christmas.

The family spent time making and decorating the ornaments before hand-delivering them at the Disney parks.

The family’s Instagram account @Disney.Bound.Family said, “My 5-year-old daughter wanted to do something nice for the holidays and we came out with making ornaments. We tried to color coordinate to the characters when we could!”

Vanessa and her 2-year-old brother Jack were dressed up as an elf and Santa Claus during most character visits when presenting the gifts.

“It's a super easy project,” the Instagram post said. “We found clear ornaments and stuffed them with glitter and tinsel! Then we took fabric paint and made little Mickey ears on the outsides.”

Needless to say, everyone loved the sweet gesture. It also brought a lot of joy to the gift-givers as well.