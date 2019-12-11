Disney files lawsuit against online clothing shop for copyright infringement

ORLANDO,Fla. – Disney has filed a lawsuit against an online clothing shop for copyright infringement.

The lawsuit shows Disney is seeking damages and permanent injunctive relief.

The plaintiffs said they are taking action against Eric Wichhart, owner of Mouseprint Media and disgeardesigns.com.

A lawyer for Disney said Disnegear is infringing goods by using similar designs on its online business.

The lawsuit shared a couple of examples.

Disney claims the Disgear logo is an outline of the Mickey Mouse logo.

Another example, Disney said the Disgear logo is similar to Disney’s Mouse Gear.

Disney claims Disgear did not have permission to use any of the logos or designs.

The lawsuit shows Disney thinks Disgear’s products could make customers believe Disgear is affiliated with Disney.

Court documents show Disney asked Wichhart to stop on March 20.

Disney said he did not stop.

On Tuesday, Wichhart told News 6 he was meeting with a Disney lawyer on Wednesday.

News 6 visited the Disgear website on Wednesday night and the following message shows up on the site:

"Thanks for visiting us. At this time we are currently working with Disney Enterprises, Inc. Lucasfilm Ltd. and Lucasfilm Entertainment Company Ltd. LLC to resolve a matter. Please check back in the future.

News 6 has reached out to Wichhart several times on Wednesday, he has not returned our calls.