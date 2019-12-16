Disney guest claims he forgot he had gun in backpack, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Walt Disney World guest who had a gun in his backpack said he forgot to remove the firearm before visiting the theme park, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Nathan Polit, of Boynton Beach, was stopped at a security point at Disney’s Animal Kingdom around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

He said he moved the 9 mm Smith and Wesson from his vehicle into his backpack overnight because he was worried about a vehicle break-in but then he forgot to take the gun out of his bag in the morning, records show.

Deputies said there were eight target-style Luger rounds in the gun.

Polit does not have a concealed carry permit, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said Polit entered the “no bag line” at security, which led them to believe that Polit didn’t intend to declare that he had a firearm and would have entered the park with it on his person.

Records show he was arrested on a charge of carrying a concealed firearm and he has been issued a trespass warning from all Walt Disney World properties.

A Disney spokesperson noted that Polit never made it beyond the security checkpoint. All weapons are prohibited from Walt Disney World property. The theme park’s property rules are available here.