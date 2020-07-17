Disney permanently closes 2 attractions, 1 nighttime show after phased reopening

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney officials announced on Thursday that two of its attractions and one show would be closing for good.

The news comes after all four Disney World parks officially reopened after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stitch's Great Escape!

Stitch’s Great Escape! in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom took guests inside the holding cell of the Galactic Federation Prisoner Teleport Center. You’re left in charge to guard a level 3 prisoner. Turns out that prisoner is experiment 626. In true Stitich fashion, he breaks out and wreaks havoc on everyone inside. We can still smell the chili cheese dog.

The show was switched to seasonal and eventually refurbished into a character meet and greet area.

Primeval Whirl in DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom was also given the boot. The wacky coaster took guests on a wild adventure past cartoon dinosaurs as they prepared for their impending extinction.

The ride was closed throughout the summer of 2019, but Disney officials did not say why.

Rivers of Light: We Are One

Rivers of Light: We Are One will receive the same treatment and not return. Rivers of Light was Animal Kingdom’s take on nighttime entertainment. The shows would run nightly and incorporate water projections, stunning floats and lighting effects.

Or as Disney put it:

“You’ll be captivated by a re-imagined soundtrack as the original musical score now is woven together with familiar Disney themes, carrying us through moments of discovery, fun, friendship, fear and love.”

Rivers of Light: We Are One debuted in the summer of 2019.

Disney officials said they continue to evaluate the needs of the guests in order to help to run their business.

If you could hop on an extinct Disney attraction again, which one would you choose? Let us know in the comments below.