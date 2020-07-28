Haunted Halloween drive-thru experience coming to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – The coronavirus pandemic may have put a damper on Central Florida’s usual Halloween plans, but one new upcoming attraction promises to bring frights and delights in a way that doesn’t violate social distancing guidelines.

A debut date and location for The Haunted Road has not yet been revealed, but organizers have said that it will be a drive-thru experience that adults and families alike can enjoy from the safety of their own car.

“The original storyline presents familiar characters like you have never seen them before. As guests drive through each nightmarish scene, they’ll be immersed into a ghastly rendition of an untold story of Rapunzel as she journeys into a world of disarray, faces bloodcurdling creatures – and hundreds of shocking scares,” a news release read.

During the day on select weekends, a family-friendly version of the attraction will be available that’s more fun than frightening.

“With the arts and entertainment industry at a standstill, and an increasing need to find new, safe outdoor entertainment, we knew it was the perfect time to develop a unique Halloween experience so everyone can enjoy a dose of horror this upcoming Halloween season, from the comfort of their car,” Jessica Mariko, executive producer and creative principal for The Haunted Road, said in a news release.

Mariko has past experience with Broadway marketing and was the creative force who brought to life the DRIP theatrical dance and rock show experience on International Drive.

Also involved in the project are Nick Graves, who worked for Walt Disney Entertainment for more than 20 years, and Jeremy Crawford, who worked as an art director for Universal Orlando.

Before The Haunted Road event can happen, organizers plan to soon launch a Kickstarter campaign to garner financial support from the community. Donations will come with incentives, including securing a ticket in advance.

The masterminds behind the drive-thru attraction are also looking to hire local performers to staff the event. Virtual auditions will take place Aug. 13 to Aug. 16. More details about the casting process are available here.

When the event opens, tickets will start at $15 per person. For more updates, follow @TheHauntedRoad on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.