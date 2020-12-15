Disney updates reopening dates for several resort hotels

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World is planning on opening more of its resort hotels to all guests come next year.

According to Disney’s phased reopening plans, the openings include the Beach Club, Wilderness Lodge, Polynesian Resort Village and All-Star Movies Resort.

Some of the resorts are currently open, but only to Disney Vacation Club members. The announcement will allow any guest to book a room. Disney said the reopenings are subject to change, and reservations could still be modified to other hotels if needed.

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort: March 22, 2021

Disney’s Beach Club Resort: May 30, 2021

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge: June 6, 2021

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort: Summer 2021

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is currently scheduled to open sometime in summer of 2021. Disney said in September its currently renovating the Great Ceremonial House and guest rooms.