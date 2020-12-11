Disney shares details about Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

ORLANDO, Fla. – The holidays have not even arrived yet, but Walt Disney World is already looking ahead to its next festival, the Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

The celebration mixes visual, culinary and performing arts from around the world into an entertaining blend that’s fun for the entire family. Disney said on its blog that it’s introducing a number of new things for the festival, including new food studios, entertainment and art demonstrations.

[TRENDING: SpaceX spacecraft flies, then explodes | Wear mask AFTER vaccine shot? | Intruders cut woman’s hair, leave]

Guests will see work from more than 100 Disney and visiting artists spread out across the theme park, with pieces available to purchase. Guests will get the opportunity to participate in a number of interactive experiences, such as a larger-than-life paint-by-number mural or learning to draw some Disney characters.

Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts (Disney Parks Blog)

Disney shared details about some of the new culinary studios that are part of its Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine at World Showcase.

One of them is the Vibrante and Vívido food studio.

“A new location between France and Morocco, will feature a mouthwatering (and photo-ready) chilled seafood cocktail with octopus, scallops, shrimp, black garlic aïoli, tomato coconut sauce and serrano lime oil. Or, indulge on blue corn pupusa stuffed with cheese and topped with shredded pork, guajillo and árbol chile sauce, cabbage slaw and aji amarillo crema” Disney described on its blog.

Food Studios located around World Showcase are where you can view – and eat – great works of art. Vibrante & Vívido Food Studio, a new location between France and Morocco. (Disney Parks Blog)

The popular character Figment is also returning to be the star of this year’s festival, and is sure to be on much of the festival merchandise. Disney said Figment’s Brush with the Masters scavenger hunt is also returning. Anyone who purchase a map can help Figment learn about art on a scavenger hunt around World Showcase.

Figment’s Brush with the Masters at the Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts (Disney Parks Blog)

At America Gardens Theater, Disney said the Voices of Liberty will take to the stage for a brand new show, “The Disney Songbook.” The show will feature popular Disney songs that families are sure to love. Guests can also catch live performances by “Art Defying Gravity” and the spectacular “Visual Art in Performance,” a high-energy, onstage visual artist who paints Disney characters before your eyes in just a matter of minutes.

The Taste of Epcot International Festival of the Arts is free with admission and begins Jan. 3 and runs through Feb. 22.