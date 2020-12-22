Disney shows off reimagined entrance fountain at EPCOT

A reimagined fountain at the main entrance of EPCOT shines in front of Spaceship Earth at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Dec. 22, 2020.

ORLANDO, Fla – After months of being behind progress walls, Walt Disney World on Tuesday revealed its new reimagined entrance fountain at EPCOT.

The fountain sits in front of the infamous Spaceship Earth attraction where it will now represent the past, present and future of the theme park.

The fountain is just the beginning of what’s to come for EPCOT’s historic transformation, which includes new attractions, experiences and the ultimate nighttime spectacular, Harmonious. As guests walk through a lush new landscaping area -- once the home to the Leave a Legacy monoliths -- they will see the new addition.

[TRENDING: Rare ‘Christmas star’ puts on a show| Suspects sold ‘jail broken’ Amazon Fire Sticks | Who will be the next to receive the COVID-19 vaccine?]

“This new fountain is the centerpiece of EPCOT’s entrance plaza, which we’ve designed as a welcoming area that brings people together,” officials said on Disney’s blog. “The greenery and use of water celebrate a harmony between humanity and the natural world. This park was built to inspire optimism, and we’re infusing this transformation with the magic of possibility.”

Full Screen Full Screen 1 / 9 A reimagined fountain at the main entrance of EPCOT shines in front of Spaceship Earth at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Dec. 22, 2020.

Sitting on top of the fountain are three acrylic pylons, each standing over 16 feet tall and featuring the park’s logo. Photos released by Disney appear to show beams of light that will be used to highlight and showcase these pylons to guests at night.

“One of the items I am personally so excited to reveal to the world is a brand new lighting design with color-changing capabilities!” said Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley in an Instagram post. “This is an entirely new idea, anchored by a brilliant center light that shines upward as a symbol of unity and optimism – themes that have always been at the center of this idea called EPCOT.”

For some Disney fans, these pylons are memorable. When the park opened on Oct. 1, 1982, the nearly identical pylons, and its fountain, welcomed guests into the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow.