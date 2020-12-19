This special offer at Walt Disney World will get you two additional theme park tickets

Cinderella poses in front of Cinderella Castle inside Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The castle recently received a royal makeover with a new color scheme that features bold, shimmering enhancements.

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World has a new ticket offer to kick off the new year.

Any guest who has a ticket package and books a non-discounted four-night, three-day stay at select Disney resort hotels will receive two additional days of theme park tickets. Disney said the special offer is available for most reservations Jan. 8 through Sept. 25.

The new deal comes as Walt Disney World prepares to reintroduce its park-hopping option beginning Jan. 1.

Disney said in a release that 2021 is packed with plenty of fun for the entire family including the Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival and so much more.

Click here for more information on Walt Disney World’s vacation offers.