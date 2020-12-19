52ºF

This special offer at Walt Disney World will get you two additional theme park tickets

Available for most resort stays beginning Jan. 8

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Cinderella poses in front of Cinderella Castle inside Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The castle recently received a royal makeover with a new color scheme that features bold, shimmering enhancements.
ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World has a new ticket offer to kick off the new year.

Any guest who has a ticket package and books a non-discounted four-night, three-day stay at select Disney resort hotels will receive two additional days of theme park tickets. Disney said the special offer is available for most reservations Jan. 8 through Sept. 25.

The new deal comes as Walt Disney World prepares to reintroduce its park-hopping option beginning Jan. 1.

Disney said in a release that 2021 is packed with plenty of fun for the entire family including the Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival and so much more.

Click here for more information on Walt Disney World’s vacation offers.

