Suspect rushed to hospital after officer-involved shooting at One Daytona, police say

Shooting happened at Icon Apartments

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Volusia County, crime
The Daytona Beach Police Department said a suspect has been rushed to the Halifax Health Medical Center after an officer-involved shooting at the Icon Apartments inside One Daytona.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona Beach Police Department said a suspect has been rushed to the Halifax Health Medical Center after an officer-involved shooting at the Icon Apartments inside One Daytona.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this time.

The condition of the suspect has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

