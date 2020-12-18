Suspect rushed to hospital after officer-involved shooting at One Daytona, police say

The Daytona Beach Police Department said a suspect has been rushed to the Halifax Health Medical Center after an officer-involved shooting at the Icon Apartments inside One Daytona.

We had an officer-involved shooting tonight at the Icon Apartments inside One Daytona. Suspect transported to Halifax Health Medical Center. More information coming soon. pic.twitter.com/BS343MVxgZ — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) December 18, 2020

The name of the suspect has not been released at this time.

The condition of the suspect has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.