Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival begins March 3

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World said Friday that the Taste of EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival will begin March 3.

Disney said the event will have more than 20 outdoor kitchens that will be cooking up garden-fresh delights across World Showcase.

Along with the foods, drinks and merchandise, Disney said it’s thrilled to be bringing back the creative gardens and unforgettable Disney-inspired topiaries. Guests will see characters like Mickey, Donald, Remy, Anna and Elsa, Figment and many others.

“Our Disney Horticulture team is busy planting, pruning and planning now for the kaleidoscope of bright blooms and floating gardens scattered throughout EPCOT, with each one making a perfect backdrop for family photos,” Disney leaders wrote on its blog.

EPCOT prepares for the Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival beginning March 3, 2021, at Walt Disney World Resort. (Disney Parks Blog)

Officials are also bringing back Spike the honeybee for guests to participate in an all-new springtime scavenger hunt.

The festival will be modified just like other events that have taken place at the theme park amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last year’s flower and garden festival was cut short as Walt Disney World closed on March 15 out of an abundance of caution for its employees and guests. Walt Disney World later reopened to guests in July.

The Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is free with park admission and will run through July 5. Disney expects to release more details in the future.